6-Jahre(s) Phoenix- Zertifikat m. - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 11.03.2022 - DE000GX4WSD6
11.03.22 01:08
Das Instrument DE000GX4WSD6 MEM.PH.AUTOC.Z13.03.28 DTE WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 11.03.2022: WARGS_03 The instrument DE000GX4WSD6 MEM.PH.AUTOC.Z13.03.28 DTE WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 11.03.2022: WARGS_03
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|1.015 €
|1.015 €
|- €
|0,00%
|10.03./19:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000GX4WSD6
|GX4WSD
|1.015 €
|- €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|1.015 €
|0,00%
|04.03.22
= Realtime
