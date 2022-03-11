Das Instrument DE000GX4WSD6 MEM.PH.AUTOC.Z13.03.28 DTE WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 11.03.2022: WARGS_03 The instrument DE000GX4WSD6 MEM.PH.AUTOC.Z13.03.28 DTE WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 11.03.2022: WARGS_03