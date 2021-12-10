Erweiterte Funktionen



10.12.21 01:07
Das Instrument DE000LB26YQ1 Deep-Exp-Z 25.02.28 MUV2 WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 10.12.2021: WARLB_01 The instrument DE000LB26YQ1 Deep-Exp-Z 25.02.28 MUV2 WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 10.12.2021: WARLB_01

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
1.010 € 1.010 € -   € 0,00% 01.01./01:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000LB26YQ1 LB26YQ 1.010 € 1.010 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Frankfurt Zertifikate 		1.010 € 0,00%  07.12.21
Stuttgart (EUWAX) 1.010 € 0,00%  07.12.21
