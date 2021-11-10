Erweiterte Funktionen



5.20% Memory-Express-Airbag-. - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 10.11.2021 - DE000VX2F5H9




10.11.21 01:03
Xetra Newsboard

Das Instrument DE000VX2F5H9 Protect Aktienanl.v.21(22)PAH3 WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 10.11.2021: WARVO_01 The instrument DE000VX2F5H9 Protect Aktienanl.v.21(22)PAH3 WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 10.11.2021: WARVO_01

