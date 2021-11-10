Erweiterte Funktionen
10.11.21 01:03
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument DE000VX2F5H9 Protect Aktienanl.v.21(22)PAH3 WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 10.11.2021: WARVO_01 The instrument DE000VX2F5H9 Protect Aktienanl.v.21(22)PAH3 WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 10.11.2021: WARVO_01
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|1.016,08 €
|1.014,24 €
|1,84 €
|+0,18%
|09.11./17:20
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000SR5PAV1
|SR5PAV
|1.016 €
|1.012 €
1.016
+0,18%
100,00
0,00%
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|1.016,08 €
|+0,18%
|09.11.21
