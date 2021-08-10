Erweiterte Funktionen
USD Top Plus Zertifikat auf T. - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 10.08.2021 - DE000HVB5NU3
10.08.21 00:19
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument DE000HVB5NU3 TOP PLUS ZERT. 12.08.24 TWR WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 10.08.2021: WARUN_04 The instrument DE000HVB5NU3 TOP PLUS ZERT. 12.08.24 TWR WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 10.08.2021: WARUN_04
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|1.010 $
|1.010 $
|- $
|0,00%
|09.08./19:02
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000HVB5NU3
|HVB5NU
|1.010 $
|- $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|1.010 $
|0,00%
|06.08.21
