Das Instrument DE000HVB5NU3 TOP PLUS ZERT. 12.08.24 TWR WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 10.08.2021: WARUN_04 The instrument DE000HVB5NU3 TOP PLUS ZERT. 12.08.24 TWR WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 10.08.2021: WARUN_04