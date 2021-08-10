Erweiterte Funktionen
Express Aktienanleihe Protect . - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 10.08.2021 - DE000HVB5N52
10.08.21 00:19
Das Instrument DE000HVB5N52 HVB XPRAKTPRO Anl. 21(24)MUV2 WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 10.08.2021: WARUN_04 The instrument DE000HVB5N52 HVB XPRAKTPRO Anl. 21(24)MUV2 WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 10.08.2021: WARUN_04
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|101,25 €
|101,25 €
|- €
|0,00%
|09.08./19:02
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000HVB5N52
|HVB5N5
|100,00 €
|100,00 €
1.016
+0,43%
101,25
0,00%
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|101,25 €
|0,00%
|06.08.21
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|06.08.21
