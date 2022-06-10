Das Instrument DE000PF99Q00 MEM.EXPRESS Z10.08.27 ADS WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 10.06.2022: WARBN_01 The instrument DE000PF99Q00 MEM.EXPRESS Z10.08.27 ADS WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 10.06.2022: WARBN_01