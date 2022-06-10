Erweiterte Funktionen
Das Instrument DE000PF99Q00 MEM.EXPRESS Z10.08.27 ADS WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 10.06.2022: WARBN_01 The instrument DE000PF99Q00 MEM.EXPRESS Z10.08.27 ADS WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 10.06.2022: WARBN_01
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|1.015 €
|1.015 €
|- €
|0,00%
|09.06./07:31
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000PF99Q00
|PF99Q0
|1.015 €
|- €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|1.015 €
|0,00%
|03.06.22
= Realtime
