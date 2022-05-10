Erweiterte Funktionen
Top Zertifikat auf Volkswagen . - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 10.05.2022 - DE000HVB6MB3
09.05.22 23:52
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument DE000HVB6MB3 TOP ZERT. 12.05.25 VOW3 WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 10.05.2022: WARUN_04 The instrument DE000HVB6MB3 TOP ZERT. 12.05.25 VOW3 WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 10.05.2022: WARUN_04
Aktuell
