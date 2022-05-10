Erweiterte Funktionen
USD Top Plus Zertifikat auf N. - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 10.05.2022 - DE000HVB6LX9
09.05.22 23:52
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument DE000HVB6LX9 TOP PLUS ZERT. 12.05.25 NKE WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 10.05.2022: WARUN_03 The instrument DE000HVB6LX9 TOP PLUS ZERT. 12.05.25 NKE WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 10.05.2022: WARUN_03
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|1.010 $
|1.010 $
|- $
|0,00%
|09.05./15:26
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000HVB6LX9
|HVB6LX
|1.010 $
|- $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|1.010 $
|0,00%
|06.05.22
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.