Aktienanleihe Protect auf Twitt. - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 10.05.2022 - DE000HVB6LS9




09.05.22 23:52
Das Instrument DE000HVB6LS9 HVB Aktienan.Prot.v.22(23)TWR WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 10.05.2022: WARUN_04 The instrument DE000HVB6LS9 HVB Aktienan.Prot.v.22(23)TWR WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 10.05.2022: WARUN_04

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
100,00 € 100,00 € -   € 0,00% 09.05./15:26
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000HVB6LS9 HVB6LS 100,00 € -   €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Frankfurt Zertifikate 		100,00 € 0,00%  06.05.22
Stuttgart 100,00 € 0,00%  06.05.22
