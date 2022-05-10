Erweiterte Funktionen
Aktienanleihe Protect auf Zalan. - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 10.05.2022 - DE000HVB6LP5
09.05.22 23:52
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument DE000HVB6LP5 HVB Aktienan.Prot.v.22(23)ZAL WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 10.05.2022: WARUN_02 The instrument DE000HVB6LP5 HVB Aktienan.Prot.v.22(23)ZAL WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 10.05.2022: WARUN_02
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|100,00 €
|100,00 €
|- €
|0,00%
|09.05./15:26
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000HVB6LP5
|HVB6LP
|100,00 €
|- €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|06.05.22
|Stuttgart
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|06.05.22
= Realtime
