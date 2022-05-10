Das Instrument DE000HVB6KM4 HVB BON.PRO Z26.06.26 BMW WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 10.05.2022: WARUN_02 The instrument DE000HVB6KM4 HVB BON.PRO Z26.06.26 BMW WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 10.05.2022: WARUN_02