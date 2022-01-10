Erweiterte Funktionen



Deep-Express-Zertifikat auf Cov. - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 10.01.2022 - DE000LB28XW7




09.01.22 22:32
Xetra Newsboard

Das Instrument DE000LB28XW7 Deep-Exp-Z 24.03.2028 1COV WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 10.01.2022: WARLB_01 The instrument DE000LB28XW7 Deep-Exp-Z 24.03.2028 1COV WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 10.01.2022: WARLB_01

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
1.010 € 1.010 € -   € 0,00% 01.01./01:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000LB28XW7 LB28XW 1.010 € 1.010 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Frankfurt Zertifikate 		1.010 € 0,00%  05.01.22
Stuttgart (EUWAX) 1.010 € 0,00%  05.01.22
  = Realtime
Aktuell
