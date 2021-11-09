Erweiterte Funktionen
West Bancorporation - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 09.11.2021 - DE000PF99EQ2
09.11.21 01:17
Das Instrument DE000PF99EQ2 Exp.Bon.Z23.12.27 SX5E WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 09.11.2021: WARBN_02 The instrument DE000PF99EQ2 Exp.Bon.Z23.12.27 SX5E WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 09.11.2021: WARBN_02
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|33,77 $
|33,75 $
|0,02 $
|+0,06%
|08.11./22:02
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US95123P1066
|634741
|33,81 $
|17,94 $
33,77
+0,06%
1.010
0,00%
