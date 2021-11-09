Das Instrument DE000PF99EQ2 Exp.Bon.Z23.12.27 SX5E WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 09.11.2021: WARBN_02 The instrument DE000PF99EQ2 Exp.Bon.Z23.12.27 SX5E WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 09.11.2021: WARBN_02