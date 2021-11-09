Erweiterte Funktionen



Aktienanleihe Protect auf Delive. - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 09.11.2021 - DE000HVB5ZH4




09.11.21 01:17
Das Instrument DE000HVB5ZH4 HVB Aktienan.Prot.v.21(22)DHER WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 09.11.2021: WARUN_03 The instrument DE000HVB5ZH4 HVB Aktienan.Prot.v.21(22)DHER WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 09.11.2021: WARUN_03

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
100,00 € 100,00 € -   € 0,00% 08.11./17:47
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000HVB5ZH4 HVB5ZH 100,00 € -   €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Frankfurt Zertifikate 		100,00 € 0,00%  05.11.21
Stuttgart 100,00 € 0,00%  05.11.21
  = Realtime
