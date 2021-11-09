Erweiterte Funktionen
Bonus Pro Zertifikat auf E.ON . - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 09.11.2021 - DE000HVB5ZD3
09.11.21 01:17
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument DE000HVB5ZD3 HVB BON.PRO Z09.11.26 EOAN WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 09.11.2021: WARUN_03 The instrument DE000HVB5ZD3 HVB BON.PRO Z09.11.26 EOAN WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 09.11.2021: WARUN_03
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|1.010 €
|1.010 €
|- €
|0,00%
|01.01./01:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000HVB5ZD3
|HVB5ZD
|1.010 €
|1.010 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|1.010 €
|0,00%
|05.11.21
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|1.010 €
|0,00%
|05.11.21
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.