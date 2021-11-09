Erweiterte Funktionen
Bonus Pro Zertifikat auf Allian. - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 09.11.2021 - DE000HVB5ZC5
09.11.21 01:17
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument DE000HVB5ZC5 HVB BON.PRO Z09.11.26 ALV WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 09.11.2021: WARUN_03 The instrument DE000HVB5ZC5 HVB BON.PRO Z09.11.26 ALV WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 09.11.2021: WARUN_03
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|1.010 €
|1.010 €
|- €
|0,00%
|01.01./01:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000HVB5ZC5
|HVB5ZC
|1.010 €
|1.010 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|1.010 €
|0,00%
|05.11.21
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|1.010 €
|0,00%
|05.11.21
= Realtime
Aktuell
