Open-End Partizipationszertifikat. - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 09.09.2021 - DE000VQ946X2
09.09.21 00:05
Das Instrument DE000VQ946X2 O.End Part.Z21(21/unl.) Index WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 09.09.2021: WARVO_03 The instrument DE000VQ946X2 O.End Part.Z21(21/unl.) Index WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 09.09.2021: WARVO_03
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|101,00 €
|101,00 €
|- €
|0,00%
|01.01./01:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000VQ946X2
|VQ946X
|101,00 €
|101,00 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|101,00 €
|0,00%
|03.09.21
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|101,00 €
|0,00%
|03.09.21
= Realtime
