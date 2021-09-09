Erweiterte Funktionen



09.09.21 00:05
Xetra Newsboard

Das Instrument DE000VQ946X2 O.End Part.Z21(21/unl.) Index WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 09.09.2021: WARVO_03 The instrument DE000VQ946X2 O.End Part.Z21(21/unl.) Index WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 09.09.2021: WARVO_03

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
101,00 € 101,00 € -   € 0,00% 01.01./01:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000VQ946X2 VQ946X 101,00 € 101,00 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Frankfurt Zertifikate 		101,00 € 0,00%  03.09.21
Stuttgart (EUWAX) 101,00 € 0,00%  03.09.21
  = Realtime
Aktuell
