Protect Aktienanleihe auf Cove. - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 09.06.2022 - DE000VV2LAQ6
09.06.22 00:24
Das Instrument DE000VV2LAQ6 Protect Aktienanl.v.22(23)1COV WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 09.06.2022: WARVO_01 The instrument DE000VV2LAQ6 Protect Aktienanl.v.22(23)1COV WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 09.06.2022: WARVO_01
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|100,00 €
|100,00 €
|- €
|0,00%
|08.06./18:03
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000VV2LAQ6
|VV2LAQ
|100,00 €
|- €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|07.06.22
|Stuttgart
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|07.06.22
