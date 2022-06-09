Erweiterte Funktionen



Protect Aktienanleihe auf Comm. - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 09.06.2022 - DE000VV2LA26




09.06.22 00:24
Xetra Newsboard

Das Instrument DE000VV2LA26 Protect Aktienanl.v.22(23)CBK WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 09.06.2022: WARVO_01 The instrument DE000VV2LA26 Protect Aktienanl.v.22(23)CBK WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 09.06.2022: WARVO_01

hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
100,00 € 100,00 € -   € 0,00% 08.06./18:03
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000VV2LA26 VV2LA2 100,00 € -   €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Frankfurt Zertifikate 		100,00 € 0,00%  07.06.22
Stuttgart 100,00 € 0,00%  07.06.22
  = Realtime
