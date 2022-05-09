Erweiterte Funktionen



Indexanleihe mit Barriere auf E. - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 09.05.2022 - DE000HLB8968




08.05.22 21:51
Xetra Newsboard

Das Instrument DE000HLB8968 Indexanleihe Pro v.21(25)SX5E WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 09.05.2022: WARJP_01 The instrument DE000HLB8968 Indexanleihe Pro v.21(25)SX5E WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 09.05.2022: WARJP_01

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
87,70 € 89,10 € -1,40 € -1,57% 06.05./20:30
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000HLB8968 HLB896 99,20 € 86,00 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Frankfurt Zertifikate 		87,70 € -1,57%  06.05.22
