Indexanleihe mit Barriere auf E. - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 09.05.2022 - DE000HLB8968
08.05.22 21:51
Das Instrument DE000HLB8968 Indexanleihe Pro v.21(25)SX5E WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 09.05.2022: WARJP_01 The instrument DE000HLB8968 Indexanleihe Pro v.21(25)SX5E WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 09.05.2022: WARJP_01
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|87,70 €
|89,10 €
|-1,40 €
|-1,57%
|06.05./20:30
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000HLB8968
|HLB896
|99,20 €
|86,00 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|87,70 €
|-1,57%
|06.05.22
= Realtime
