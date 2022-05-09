Erweiterte Funktionen
DuoRendite Index-Kuponanleihe . - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 09.05.2022 - DE000HLB87N5
08.05.22 21:51
Das Instrument DE000HLB87N5 DuoRend Ind-K.v.21(22-24)SX5E WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 09.05.2022: WARJP_01 The instrument DE000HLB87N5 DuoRend Ind-K.v.21(22-24)SX5E WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 09.05.2022: WARJP_01
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|83,60 €
|85,50 €
|-1,90 €
|-2,22%
|06.05./20:20
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000HLB87N5
|HLB87N
|99,30 €
|83,60 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|83,60 €
|-2,22%
|06.05.22
= Realtime
