Erweiterte Funktionen
Europa-Partizipationsanleihe 01a. - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 09.05.2022 - DE000HLB7PH3
08.05.22 21:51
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument DE000HLB7PH3 Partizip.Anl.16(21.01.25) SX5E WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 09.05.2022: WARJP_01 The instrument DE000HLB7PH3 Partizip.Anl.16(21.01.25) SX5E WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 09.05.2022: WARJP_01
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|113,50 €
|114,40 €
|-0,90 €
|-0,79%
|06.05./21:56
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000HLB7PH3
|HLB7PH
|123,10 €
|112,80 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|113,50 €
|-0,79%
|06.05.22
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.