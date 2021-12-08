Erweiterte Funktionen
Express Plus Zertifikat auf EU. - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 08.12.2021
08.12.21 01:30
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument DE000HVB5YS4 HVB EXP.PL 10.03.27 ESTX50 WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 08.12.2021: WARUN_02 The instrument DE000HVB5YS4 HVB EXP.PL 10.03.27 ESTX50 WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 08.12.2021: WARUN_02
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|1.000 €
|1.000 €
|- €
|0,00%
|07.12./22:01
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000HVB5YS4
|HVB5YS
|1.000 €
|1.000 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|1.000 €
|0,00%
|03.12.21
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|1.000 €
|0,00%
|03.12.21
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.