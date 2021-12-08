Erweiterte Funktionen



08.12.21 01:30
Das Instrument DE000HVB5YS4 HVB EXP.PL 10.03.27 ESTX50 WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 08.12.2021: WARUN_02 The instrument DE000HVB5YS4 HVB EXP.PL 10.03.27 ESTX50 WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 08.12.2021: WARUN_02

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
1.000 € 1.000 € -   € 0,00% 07.12./22:01
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000HVB5YS4 HVB5YS 1.000 € 1.000 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Frankfurt Zertifikate 		1.000 € 0,00%  03.12.21
Stuttgart (EUWAX) 1.000 € 0,00%  03.12.21
