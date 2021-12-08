Das Instrument DE000HVB6192 HVB TOP Z.09.12.27 SXKP WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 08.12.2021: WARUN_02 The instrument DE000HVB6192 HVB TOP Z.09.12.27 SXKP WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 08.12.2021: WARUN_02