Das Instrument DE000PF99DK7 MEM.EXPRESS Z08.10.26 VOW3 WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 08.10.2021: WARBN_01 The instrument DE000PF99DK7 MEM.EXPRESS Z08.10.26 VOW3 WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 08.10.2021: WARBN_01