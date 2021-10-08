Erweiterte Funktionen
5Y Memory Express Zertifikat . - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 08.10.2021 - DE000PF99DK7
08.10.21 00:04
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument DE000PF99DK7 MEM.EXPRESS Z08.10.26 VOW3 WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 08.10.2021: WARBN_01 The instrument DE000PF99DK7 MEM.EXPRESS Z08.10.26 VOW3 WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 08.10.2021: WARBN_01
