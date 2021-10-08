Das Instrument DE000LB2ELB6 Deep-Exp-Z 27.12.2027 VOW3 WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 08.10.2021: WARLB_01 The instrument DE000LB2ELB6 Deep-Exp-Z 27.12.2027 VOW3 WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 08.10.2021: WARLB_01