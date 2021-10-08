Erweiterte Funktionen
Deep-Express-Zertifikat auf Vo. - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 08.10.2021 - DE000LB2ELB6
08.10.21 00:04
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument DE000LB2ELB6 Deep-Exp-Z 27.12.2027 VOW3 WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 08.10.2021: WARLB_01 The instrument DE000LB2ELB6 Deep-Exp-Z 27.12.2027 VOW3 WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 08.10.2021: WARLB_01
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|1.010 €
|1.010 €
|- €
|0,00%
|07.10./07:25
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000LB2ELB6
|LB2ELB
|1.010 €
|1.010 €
1.010
0,00%
22,20
-3,48%
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|1.010 €
|0,00%
|05.10.21
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|1.010 €
|0,00%
|05.10.21
