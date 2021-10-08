Erweiterte Funktionen
Deep-Express-Zertifikat auf Vo. - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 08.10.2021 - DE000LB2ELA8
08.10.21 00:04
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument DE000LB2ELA8 Deep-Exp-Z 27.12.2027 VOW3 WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 08.10.2021: WARLB_01 The instrument DE000LB2ELA8 Deep-Exp-Z 27.12.2027 VOW3 WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 08.10.2021: WARLB_01
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|1.010 €
|0,00%
|05.10.21
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.