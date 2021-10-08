Erweiterte Funktionen



Deep-Express-Zertifikat auf BA. - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 08.10.2021 - DE000LB2EKV6




08.10.21 00:04
Xetra Newsboard

Das Instrument DE000LB2EKV6 Deep-Exp-Z 27.12.2027 BAS WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 08.10.2021: WARLB_01 The instrument DE000LB2EKV6 Deep-Exp-Z 27.12.2027 BAS WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 08.10.2021: WARLB_01

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
1.010 € 1.010 € -   € 0,00% 01.01./01:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000LB2EKV6 LB2EKV 1.010 € 1.010 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Frankfurt Zertifikate 		1.010 € 0,00%  05.10.21
Stuttgart (EUWAX) 1.010 € 0,00%  05.10.21
  = Realtime
