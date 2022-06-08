Erweiterte Funktionen
Express Aktienanleihe mit Barr. - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 08.06.2022 - DE000HVB6NX5
08.06.22 00:10
Das Instrument DE000HVB6NX5 HVB XPRAKTPRO Anl. 22(26)EOAN WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 08.06.2022: WARUN_04 The instrument DE000HVB6NX5 HVB XPRAKTPRO Anl. 22(26)EOAN WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 08.06.2022: WARUN_04
