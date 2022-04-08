Erweiterte Funktionen
Memory-Express-Zertifikat plus . - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 08.04.2022 - DE000LB3EME6
08.04.22 00:11
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument DE000LB3EME6 Mem-Exp-Z plus 23.06.2028 VOW3 WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 08.04.2022: WARLB_01 The instrument DE000LB3EME6 Mem-Exp-Z plus 23.06.2028 VOW3 WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 08.04.2022: WARLB_01
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|1.010 €
|1.010 €
|- €
|0,00%
|07.04./07:25
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000LB3EME6
|LB3EME
|1.010 €
|- €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|1.010 €
|0,00%
|05.04.22
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|1.010 €
|0,00%
|05.04.22
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.