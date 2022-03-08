Erweiterte Funktionen



08.03.22 01:53
Das Instrument DE000HVB6C05 HVB Aktienanleihe v.22(23)BAYN WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 08.03.2022: WARUN_03 The instrument DE000HVB6C05 HVB Aktienanleihe v.22(23)BAYN WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 08.03.2022: WARUN_03

hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
100,00 € 100,00 € -   € 0,00% 07.03./16:04
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000HVB6C05 HVB6C0 100,00 € -   €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Frankfurt Zertifikate 		100,00 € 0,00%  04.03.22
Stuttgart 100,00 € 0,00%  04.03.22
  = Realtime
