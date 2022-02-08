Erweiterte Funktionen
Aktienanleihe Protect Last Minu. - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 08.02.2022 - DE000PF99JA5
08.02.22 01:03
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument DE000PF99JA5 Prot.LM Akt.Anl. v.22(23)IFX WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 08.02.2022: WARBN_05 The instrument DE000PF99JA5 Prot.LM Akt.Anl. v.22(23)IFX WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 08.02.2022: WARBN_05
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|100,00 €
|100,00 €
|- €
|0,00%
|07.02./12:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000PF99JA5
|PF99JA
|100,00 €
|100,00 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|07.02.22
|Stuttgart
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|07.02.22
= Realtime
