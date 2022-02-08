Erweiterte Funktionen
USD Express Plus Zertifikat au. - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 08.02.2022 - DE000HVB69Y9
08.02.22 01:03
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument DE000HVB69Y9 HVB EXP.PL 08.05.28 S&P500 WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 08.02.2022: WARUN_02 The instrument DE000HVB69Y9 HVB EXP.PL 08.05.28 S&P500 WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 08.02.2022: WARUN_02
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|1.010 $
|1.010 $
|- $
|0,00%
|07.02./18:27
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000HVB69Y9
|HVB69Y
|1.010 $
|- $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|1.010 $
|0,00%
|04.02.22
