Aktienanleihe Protect auf Meta. - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 08.02.2022 - DE000HVB68N4
08.02.22 01:03
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument DE000HVB68N4 HVB Aktienan.Prot.v.22(23)FB2A WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 08.02.2022: WARUN_02 The instrument DE000HVB68N4 HVB Aktienan.Prot.v.22(23)FB2A WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 08.02.2022: WARUN_02
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|100,00 €
|100,00 €
|- €
|0,00%
|07.02./18:28
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000HVB68N4
|HVB68N
|100,00 €
|- €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|04.02.22
|Stuttgart
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|04.02.22
