Cap Anleihe mit 90 % Mindest. - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 08.02.2022 - DE000HVB67Y3
08.02.22 01:03
Das Instrument DE000HVB67Y3 HVB ProtectAnl.22(08.02.27) WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 08.02.2022: WARUN_02 The instrument DE000HVB67Y3 HVB ProtectAnl.22(08.02.27) WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 08.02.2022: WARUN_02
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|101,00 €
|101,00 €
|- €
|0,00%
|01.01./01:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000HVB67Y3
|HVB67Y
|101,00 €
|101,00 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|101,00 €
|0,00%
|04.02.22
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|101,00 €
|0,00%
|04.02.22
= Realtime
