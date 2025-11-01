Erweiterte Funktionen



07.12.21 01:04
Das Instrument DE000HVB5Z58 HVB Flex Inv.Z 07.11.25 UC SDG WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 07.12.2021: WARUN_03 The instrument DE000HVB5Z58 HVB Flex Inv.Z 07.11.25 UC SDG WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 07.12.2021: WARUN_03

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
1.012,5 € 1.012,5 € -   € 0,00% 01.01./01:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000HVB5Z58 HVB5Z5 1.013 € 1.013 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Frankfurt Zertifikate 		1.012,5 € 0,00%  03.12.21
Stuttgart (EUWAX) 1.012,5 € 0,00%  03.12.21
  = Realtime
