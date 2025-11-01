Erweiterte Funktionen
Flex Invest Zertifikat 11/2025 . - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 07.12.2021
07.12.21 01:04
Das Instrument DE000HVB5Z58 HVB Flex Inv.Z 07.11.25 UC SDG WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 07.12.2021: WARUN_03 The instrument DE000HVB5Z58 HVB Flex Inv.Z 07.11.25 UC SDG WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 07.12.2021: WARUN_03
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|1.012,5 €
|1.012,5 €
|- €
|0,00%
|01.01./01:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000HVB5Z58
|HVB5Z5
|1.013 €
|1.013 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|1.012,5 €
|0,00%
|03.12.21
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|1.012,5 €
|0,00%
|03.12.21
