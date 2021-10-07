Erweiterte Funktionen
5Y Best Express Zertifikat auf. - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 07.10.2021 - DE000PF99DQ4
07.10.21 00:04
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument DE000PF99DQ4 Express.Z 07.10.26 Sol H.Stay WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 07.10.2021: WARBN_02 The instrument DE000PF99DQ4 Express.Z 07.10.26 Sol H.Stay WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 07.10.2021: WARBN_02
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|1.010 €
|1.010 €
|- €
|0,00%
|06.10./17:10
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000PF99DQ4
|PF99DQ
|1.010 €
|- €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|1.010 €
|0,00%
|30.09.21
= Realtime
