Das Instrument DE000LB2EKH5 Deep-Exp-Z 27.12.2027 1COV WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 07.10.2021: WARLB_01 The instrument DE000LB2EKH5 Deep-Exp-Z 27.12.2027 1COV WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 07.10.2021: WARLB_01