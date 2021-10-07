Erweiterte Funktionen
Deep-Express-Zertifikat auf Cov. - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 07.10.2021 - DE000LB2EKH5
07.10.21 00:04
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument DE000LB2EKH5 Deep-Exp-Z 27.12.2027 1COV WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 07.10.2021: WARLB_01 The instrument DE000LB2EKH5 Deep-Exp-Z 27.12.2027 1COV WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 07.10.2021: WARLB_01
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|1.010 €
|1.010 €
|- €
|0,00%
|01.01./01:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000LB2EKH5
|LB2EKH
|1.010 €
|1.010 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|1.010 €
|0,00%
|04.10.21
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|1.010 €
|0,00%
|04.10.21
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.