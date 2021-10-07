Das Instrument DE000GX0T4C0 MEM.PH.AUTOC.C09.10.2026 1COV WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 07.10.2021: WARGS_03 The instrument DE000GX0T4C0 MEM.PH.AUTOC.C09.10.2026 1COV WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 07.10.2021: WARGS_03