5-Year EUR Memory Phoenix A. - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 07.10.2021 - DE000GX0T4C0




07.10.21 00:04
Das Instrument DE000GX0T4C0 MEM.PH.AUTOC.C09.10.2026 1COV WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 07.10.2021: WARGS_03 The instrument DE000GX0T4C0 MEM.PH.AUTOC.C09.10.2026 1COV WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 07.10.2021: WARGS_03

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
1.015 € 1.015 € -   € 0,00% 06.10./19:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000GX0T4C0 GX0T4C 1.015 € -   €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Frankfurt Zertifikate 		1.015 € 0,00%  31.08.21
