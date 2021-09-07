Erweiterte Funktionen
3,20 % Express-Anleihe auf V. - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 07.09.2021 - DE000LB21BD8
07.09.21 00:07
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument DE000LB21BD8 Express-Anleihe 21(25) VOW3 WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 07.09.2021: WARLB_01 The instrument DE000LB21BD8 Express-Anleihe 21(25) VOW3 WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 07.09.2021: WARLB_01
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|100,75 €
|100,75 €
|- €
|0,00%
|01.01./01:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000LB21BD8
|LB21BD
|100,75 €
|100,75 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|100,75 €
|0,00%
|02.09.21
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|100,75 €
|0,00%
|02.09.21
= Realtime
