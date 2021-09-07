Erweiterte Funktionen
Aktienanleihe Protect auf Beyo. - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 07.09.2021 - DE000HVB5RL3
07.09.21 00:07
Das Instrument DE000HVB5RL3 HVB Aktienan.Prot.v.21(22)0Q3 WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 07.09.2021: WARUN_01 The instrument DE000HVB5RL3 HVB Aktienan.Prot.v.21(22)0Q3 WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 07.09.2021: WARUN_01
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|100,00 €
|100,00 €
|- €
|0,00%
|06.09./14:46
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000HVB5RL3
|HVB5RL
|100,00 €
|- €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|03.09.21
|Stuttgart
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|03.09.21
