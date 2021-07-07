Das Instrument DE000VQ8SGG3 Protect Aktienanl.v.21(22)VAR1 WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 07.07.2021: WARVO_04 The instrument DE000VQ8SGG3 Protect Aktienanl.v.21(22)VAR1 WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 07.07.2021: WARVO_04