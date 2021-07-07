Das Instrument DE000VQ8SGH1 Protect Aktienanl.v.21(22)SQU WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 07.07.2021: WARVO_01 The instrument DE000VQ8SGH1 Protect Aktienanl.v.21(22)SQU WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 07.07.2021: WARVO_01