Protect Aktienanleihe BP [Vont. - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 07.07.2021
07.07.21 00:01
Das Instrument DE000VQ8SF10 Protect Aktienanl.v.21(22)BPE5 WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 07.07.2021: WARVO_01 The instrument DE000VQ8SF10 Protect Aktienanl.v.21(22)BPE5 WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 07.07.2021: WARVO_01
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|100,00 €
|100,00 €
|- €
|0,00%
|06.07./17:41
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000VQ8SF10
|VQ8SF1
|100,00 €
|- €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|05.07.21
|Stuttgart
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|05.07.21
