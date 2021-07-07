Erweiterte Funktionen



07.07.21 00:01
Das Instrument DE000VQ8SF10 Protect Aktienanl.v.21(22)BPE5 WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 07.07.2021: WARVO_01 The instrument DE000VQ8SF10 Protect Aktienanl.v.21(22)BPE5 WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 07.07.2021: WARVO_01

hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
100,00 € 100,00 € -   € 0,00% 06.07./17:41
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000VQ8SF10 VQ8SF1 100,00 € -   €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Frankfurt Zertifikate 		100,00 € 0,00%  05.07.21
Stuttgart 100,00 € 0,00%  05.07.21
  = Realtime
