EDENRED UNSP.ARD 1/2 - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 07.06.2022 - DE000LB3JJ64
07.06.22 00:12
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument DE000LB3JJ64 Express-Anleihe 22(26) 1COV WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 07.06.2022: WARLB_01 The instrument DE000LB3JJ64 Express-Anleihe 22(26) 1COV WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 07.06.2022: WARLB_01
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|24,40 $
|24,15 $
|0,25 $
|+1,04%
|01.01./01:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US2796551040
|A1XCHC
|40,55 $
|20,37 $
24,40
+1,04%
100,00
0,00%
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|24,40 $
|+1,04%
|06.06.22
|Stuttgart
|21,95 €
|+0,78%
|06.06.22
|Frankfurt
|21,80 €
|-0,91%
|06.06.22
= Realtime
