Erweiterte Funktionen



EDENRED UNSP.ARD 1/2 - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 07.06.2022 - DE000LB3JJ64




07.06.22 00:12
Xetra Newsboard

Das Instrument DE000LB3JJ64 Express-Anleihe 22(26) 1COV WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 07.06.2022: WARLB_01 The instrument DE000LB3JJ64 Express-Anleihe 22(26) 1COV WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 07.06.2022: WARLB_01

Aktuell
Akuter Uran Aktientip: Sensationelle Übernahme - Massives Kaufsignal
457% Uran Hot Stock jetzt kaufen nach 1.619% mit Uranium Energy ($UEC)

Trench Metals Corp.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
24,40 $ 24,15 $ 0,25 $ +1,04% 01.01./01:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US2796551040 A1XCHC 40,55 $ 20,37 $
Werte im Artikel
24,40 plus
+1,04%
100,00 plus
0,00%
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Nasdaq OTC Other 24,40 $ +1,04%  06.06.22
Stuttgart 21,95 € +0,78%  06.06.22
Frankfurt 21,80 € -0,91%  06.06.22
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Dringende Lithium Kaufempfehlung: Übernahme nahe Tesla ($TSLA). 242% Lithium Hot Stock jetzt kaufen nach 4.609% mit Albemarle ($ALB)

Arbor Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...