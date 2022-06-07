Das Instrument DE000HVB6PX0 TOP PLUS ZERT. 09.06.25 BMW WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 07.06.2022: WARUN_01 The instrument DE000HVB6PX0 TOP PLUS ZERT. 09.06.25 BMW WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 07.06.2022: WARUN_01