Express Zertifikat auf BASF [. - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 07.06.2022 - DE000HVB6PG5




07.06.22 00:12
Xetra Newsboard

Das Instrument DE000HVB6PG5 HVB EXP.CL 08.06.26 BASF WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 07.06.2022: WARUN_01 The instrument DE000HVB6PG5 HVB EXP.CL 08.06.26 BASF WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 07.06.2022: WARUN_01

hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
1.007,5 € 1.007,5 € -   € 0,00% 01.01./01:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000HVB6PG5 HVB6PG 1.008 € 1.008 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Frankfurt Zertifikate 		1.007,5 € 0,00%  03.06.22
Stuttgart (EUWAX) 1.007,5 € 0,00%  03.06.22
  = Realtime
