Das Instrument DE000HVB6NK2 HVB XPRINDPRO Anl. 22(25)SX5E WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 07.06.2022: WARUN_01 The instrument DE000HVB6NK2 HVB XPRINDPRO Anl. 22(25)SX5E WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 07.06.2022: WARUN_01