Erweiterte Funktionen
Express Indexanleihe Protect au. - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 07.06.2022 - DE000HVB6NK2
07.06.22 00:12
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument DE000HVB6NK2 HVB XPRINDPRO Anl. 22(25)SX5E WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 07.06.2022: WARUN_01 The instrument DE000HVB6NK2 HVB XPRINDPRO Anl. 22(25)SX5E WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 07.06.2022: WARUN_01
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|101,25 €
|101,25 €
|- €
|0,00%
|01.01./01:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000HVB6NK2
|HVB6NK
|101,25 €
|101,25 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|101,25 €
|0,00%
|03.06.22
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|101,25 €
|0,00%
|03.06.22
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.