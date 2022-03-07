Erweiterte Funktionen



Nachkauf Zertifikat auf EURO . - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 07.03.2022 - DE000KE3C0J1




07.03.22 03:14
Xetra Newsboard

Das Instrument DE000KE3C0J1 Notes 09.03.26 SX5E WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 07.03.2022: WARBA_01 The instrument DE000KE3C0J1 Notes 09.03.26 SX5E WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 07.03.2022: WARBA_01

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
100,00 € 100,00 € -   € 0,00% 04.03./17:30
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000KE3C0J1 KE3C0J 100,00 € -   €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Frankfurt Zertifikate 		100,00 € 0,00%  28.02.22
