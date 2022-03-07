Erweiterte Funktionen
Express Zertifikat Phoenix mit . - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 07.03.2022 - DE000BC0KYZ0
07.03.22 03:14
Das Instrument DE000BC0KYZ0 Autoc.Phoenix Z07.03.28 DTG WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 07.03.2022: WARBA_01 The instrument DE000BC0KYZ0 Autoc.Phoenix Z07.03.28 DTG WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 07.03.2022: WARBA_01
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|1.015 €
|1.015 €
|- €
|0,00%
|04.03./17:30
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000BC0KYZ0
|BC0KYZ
|1.015 €
|- €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|1.015 €
|0,00%
|28.02.22
= Realtime
