Express Zertifikat Phoenix mit . - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 07.03.2022 - DE000BC0KYZ0




07.03.22 03:14
Das Instrument DE000BC0KYZ0 Autoc.Phoenix Z07.03.28 DTG WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 07.03.2022: WARBA_01 The instrument DE000BC0KYZ0 Autoc.Phoenix Z07.03.28 DTG WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 07.03.2022: WARBA_01

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
1.015 € 1.015 € -   € 0,00% 04.03./17:30
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000BC0KYZ0 BC0KYZ 1.015 € -   €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Frankfurt Zertifikate 		1.015 € 0,00%  28.02.22
